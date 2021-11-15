Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Bonfire is a spayed 9-month-old female who gets a long well with her cat roommate. For more information on Bonfire, call 427-5502 or go to www.fwacc.org. Humane Fort Wayne Zang is a neutered 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix who has not been declawed and has plenty of energy. For more information, call 744-0454 or go to www.humaneFW.org. Humane Fort Wayne Delight is a spayed 2-year-old retriever/terrier, American pit bull mix. For more information, call 744-0454 or go to www.humaneFW.org. Previous Next Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment