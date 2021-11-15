Urbana man dies in Wabash County truck-train crash

An Urbana, Indiana, man died Friday afternoon in a truck-train crash in Wabash County, Indiana State Police said today.

State police at Peru said David Tomson, 73, was driving a pickup truck west on County Road 500 South about 3:35 p.m. when he attempted to cross railroad tracks near Indiana 15 and failed to yield to a northbound Norfolk Southern train.

The train collided with the driver's side of the truck, police said. Tomson died at the scene.

The train crossing has a yield sign and railroad crossing signs, police said, but does not have crossing arms or warning lights.