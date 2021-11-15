Chicago to play at Embassy on April 10

NiteLite Promotions will bring the rock band Chicago to the Embassy Theatre at 7 p.m. April 10, the Embassy announced today.

Member presale will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, the theater said in a statement.

Tickets at $46.50, $76.50, $96.50 and $122, plus applicable fees, can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., telephone 260-424-5665. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

VIP packages are also available, the Embassy said.