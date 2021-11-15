High driver absences delayed FWCS buses today

Fort Wayne Community Schools was already strapped for bus drivers Monday when a higher-than-usual number called in absent, leading to delays of an hour or more.

About 10 routes serving elementary, middle and high school students were particularly hard hit, with two-hour delays possible, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

"The buses that were that late didn't find many kids still waiting at their bus stops," she said. "In those cases, they likely got a ride or just went home."

Extreme delays are caused when drivers must finish their regular route before returning to the stops without a driver, Stockman said.

FWCS has about 16,000 students eligible for transportation and is short about 70 to 75 bus drivers, Stockman said.

"We do have buses running late every day," she said.

asloboda@jg.net