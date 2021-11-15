Verbatim: Preliminary list of 2022 neighborhood infrastructure improvements

The city of Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Mayor Tom Henry and the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division today released a preliminary list of neighborhood infrastructure improvements for 2022. The projects total $38.5 million.



The list of planned projects was submitted to City Council earlier today as the City Administration and City Council collaborate on future infrastructure needs in the community.



All four quadrants of the City will see enhancements. Next year will feature $29.1 million for streets/roads/bridges, $6 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $3.4 million for trails. Since 2014, the City has invested more than $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements. (A listing of planned 2022 projects is attached to this news release).



Neighborhood infrastructure highlights anticipated for 2022:



7 concrete street repairs in 7 neighborhoods

3 arterial concrete street rehabilitation projects

2 new street improvement projects

8 traffic projects

7 sidewalk projects

4 brick alleys

16 concrete alley replacements

3 major trail projects

5 bridge projects

23 projects in study/design/land acquisition phase

Approximately 40+ centerline miles of asphalt resurfacing, exact locations to be determined

Approximately 8 miles of chip and seal replacement, exact locations to be determined

Approximately 3+ miles of asphalt overlay of chip and seal streets, exact locations to be determined

“Investing in neighborhoods continues to be a top priority. It’s critical that we make improvements that will have a lasting impact,” said Shan Gunawardena, director, City of Fort Wayne Public Works Division. “We look forward to working with City Council and our neighborhoods as we develop plans that will position Fort Wayne for growth and success.”