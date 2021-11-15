Monday, November 15, 2021 10:31 am
USF wins food-raising competition
8 schools set record of 139,745 pounds for food bank
The Journal Gazette
The University of Saint Francis has won the annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign, raising 42,706 pounds of food to best seven other area colleges and universities, Community Harvest Food Bank said today.
Manchester University placed second with 33,014 pounds in the competition, which raised a record 139,745 pounds of food, including monetary funds counted as four pounds for each dollar raised.
“Amazing! Truly amazing! This could not have happened without the loving spirit of eight colleges and universities who heard the voices of 91,000 food-insecure individuals,” said Carmen Cumberland, food bank president and CEO, in a statement.
“The call went out, and donors, sponsors, and neighbors answered. The end result netting almost 140,000 pounds of food collected and distributed will prevent food being an impossible choice for families deciding whether to buy groceries or pay for other necessities.”
The food collected throughout the competition is staying to benefit residents of each county through local nonprofit member pantries, so community members throughout the region will benefit during the holiday season, the statement said.
The final standings:
- 1st Place: University of Saint Francis, 42,706 pounds;
- 2nd Place: Manchester University, 33,014 pounds;
- 3rd Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne, 21,881 pounds;
- 4th Place: Indiana Tech, 14,027 pounds;
- 5th Place: Trine University, 7,767 pounds;
- 6th Place: Huntington University, 7,304 pounds;
- 7th Place: Ivy Tech, 7,300 pounds;
- 8th Place: Indiana University Fort Wayne, 5,746 pounds
