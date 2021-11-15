USF wins food-raising competition

The University of Saint Francis has won the annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign, raising 42,706 pounds of food to best seven other area colleges and universities, Community Harvest Food Bank said today.

Manchester University placed second with 33,014 pounds in the competition, which raised a record 139,745 pounds of food, including monetary funds counted as four pounds for each dollar raised.

“Amazing! Truly amazing! This could not have happened without the loving spirit of eight colleges and universities who heard the voices of 91,000 food-insecure individuals,” said Carmen Cumberland, food bank president and CEO, in a statement.

“The call went out, and donors, sponsors, and neighbors answered. The end result netting almost 140,000 pounds of food collected and distributed will prevent food being an impossible choice for families deciding whether to buy groceries or pay for other necessities.”

The food collected throughout the competition is staying to benefit residents of each county through local nonprofit member pantries, so community members throughout the region will benefit during the holiday season, the statement said.

The final standings: