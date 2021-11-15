Marjorie Stephens, BBB president and CEO, to retire

Marjorie Stephens, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana, is retiring from her position, effective Jan. 1, the organization announced today.

Stephens joined the BBB as director of communications in 2003, and took over the role of president and CEO in July 2014.

She was instrumental in launching the BBB’s Torch Awards program in 2006, celebrating ethical businesses acting with integrity in the marketplace, the BBB said in a statement.

During her tenure, it said, the organization's Charitable & Educational Foundation has awarded more than $135,000 in student scholarships through its Students of Integrity scholarship program, a collaboration among the BBB, community sponsors and accredited businesses.