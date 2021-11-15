Fort Wayne man hurt in I-69 crash

A Fort Wayne man was injured this morning in a one-truck crash on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County, the county sheriff's department said.

Joshua Sailor, 26, suffered a fractured neck in the crash, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

It said Sailor was driving north on the interstate near the bridge at the 328-mile marker when the truck began to fish-tail from icy bridge conditions.

Sailor then lost control of the truck, the statement said. Police said the truck went over the guardrail into the center median, continued over a dirt barrier and fell into the railroad tracks below the bridge.

Sailor was able to get out of the truck before it caught fire, police said.

Interstate 69 was limited to one lane following the crash.