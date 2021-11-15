The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, November 15, 2021 6:34 am

Fairfield Avenue, State Boulevard parts limited for 3 days

The Journal Gazette

Fairfield Avenue between Oakdale Drive and Englewood Court and State Boulevard between Forest Park and Anthony boulevards will be intermittently restricted Tuesday through Thursday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

 

Share this article

Share
Email story

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  