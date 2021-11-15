Monday, November 15, 2021 6:34 am
Fairfield Avenue, State Boulevard parts limited for 3 days
The Journal Gazette
Fairfield Avenue between Oakdale Drive and Englewood Court and State Boulevard between Forest Park and Anthony boulevards will be intermittently restricted Tuesday through Thursday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
