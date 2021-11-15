Fort Wayne gas prices fall in last week

Fort Wayne gas prices have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, to $3.36 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but stand $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.

"As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, in the statement. "As the price of oil continues to struggle, COVID cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week."

While it's not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday, De Haan said. However, he said, the damage may already be done: A significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to rethink their plans.