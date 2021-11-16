29 apply for vacant SACS board seat

The Southwest Allen County Schools board has options when deciding whom to appoint to its vacant seat.

The nonpartisan panel received 29 qualified applicants for Tom Rhoades' unfinished term, the district announced today. Candidates' names were not released.

Rhoades resigned this month because he moved outside the district.

Board members are expected to review the applications during a closed executive session Wednesday with approval planned for Dec. 1.

