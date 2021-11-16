Trine's RN-to-BSN program receives accreditation

Trine University's RN-to-BSN program has received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, the university has announced.

At its October meeting, the CCNE Board of Commissioners granted accreditation through 2026, the Angola-based university said in a statement.

"I'm excited that we not only earned accreditation, but that the CCNE granted it for five years, which is a remarkable achievement for a new program," said Sharon Willey, DNP, program director, in the statement. "I'm thankful for the support we have received from the university to launch a quality nursing program, and grateful to the pioneering students who have helped us build upon and refine this program."

Launched in fall 2020, Trine University's RN-to-BSN program, offered online, allows registered nurses to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in as little as one year, the statement said. The program is offered through Trine's College of Health Professions in partnership with TrineOnline.