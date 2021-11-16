Lubbers to leave higher-ed role after legislative session

Teresa Lubbers, Indiana commissioner for higher education, said Tuesday she would be leaving her current role at the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session after more than 12 years of service.

Lubbers is currently the country's longest-serving state higher education officer.

“Throughout my career, I have been blessed with opportunities for service that have enriched my life both personally and professionally," she said in a statement. "None of these roles has been more meaningful to me than my tenure at the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

"It has been my privilege to serve alongside a talented staff and visionary Commission members who are committed to students and the state. I look forward to new ways to contribute to this next chapter of my life while ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership for the Commission.”

The commission will conduct a comprehensive search for candidates in pursuit of Indiana's next higher education commissioner, the statement said. It said commission Vice Chair Jud Fisher will lead the search committee.

Lubbers represented District 30 in the Indiana Senate for 17 years. She worked for then-Indianapolis Mayor of Indianapolis Richard Lugar as his public information officer, then served as deputy press secretary in Sen. Lugar's office before pursuing a career in public relations and later running for office.

“Indiana has been fortunate to have Commissioner Lubbers devote her time in public service to the benefit of Hoosiers with her work in higher education and workforce issues for our state for many years,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the statement. “We are grateful for her passion for students and employers and for helping Indiana make strides toward ensuring all Hoosiers have the education and training they need to prosper.”