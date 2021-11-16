Silver Alert issued for North Manchester man

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 18-year-old North Manchester man missing since Monday morning, state police said.

Wyatt Engle is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and driving a gold 1999 Buick Park Avenue with an Indiana license plate of 592RTJ.

Engle is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wabash County Sheriff's Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.