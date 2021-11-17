Wednesday, November 17, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 46
Normal 49
Record: (1930) 70
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 31
Normal 33
Record: (1933) 11
Stage of the Maumee 3.04 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 26
For November 366
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For November 0.29 (-1.26)
For the year 39.09 (3.49)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For November 1.3 (0.7)
Since July 1 1.3 (0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:31 a.m.
Sunset 5:20 p.m.
Moonrise 4:38 p.m.
Moonset 6:43 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
