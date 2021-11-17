Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 46

Normal 49

Record: (1930) 70

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 31

Normal 33

Record: (1933) 11

Stage of the Maumee 3.04 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 26

For November 366

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For November 0.29 (-1.26)

For the year 39.09 (3.49)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For November 1.3 (0.7)

Since July 1 1.3 (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:31 a.m.

Sunset 5:20 p.m.

Moonrise 4:38 p.m.

Moonset 6:43 a.m. Thursday