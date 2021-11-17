Citilink free fares to end Nov. 30

Citilink’s free fare will end on Nov. 30 and fares will resume being collected on Dec. 1, the service has announced.

Bus passes are now on sale by visiting Central Station or buying online at https://store.fwcitilink.com/, Citilink said in a statement.

Ridership declined more than 34% in 2020, but rose 7.5% in 2021 when free fares were offered, the statement said.

Until further notice, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are required, Citilink said. It said vehicles and facilities are frequently cleaned and sanitized.

For questions regarding bus service, call 260-432-4546 or go to www.fwcitilink.com. Real-time bus information is available at www.fwcitilink.doublemap.com/.