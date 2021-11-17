Verbatim: Fort Wayne named to Fodor travel list

Visit Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

FORT WAYNE, IN -- We are pleased to announce that Fort Wayne and The Landing have been recognized as a destination to visit on Fodor’s 2022 Go List!

Fodor’s is a recognized leader in the travel media space, and it is a big honor to have been selected. Fodor’s receives 25 million average monthly page views and an average 5 million monthly unique visitors.

Jessa Campbell, Visit Fort Wayne’s Marketing and Communications Manager, built a relationship with writer Amber Gibson and invited her to see all of the wonderful new offerings in Fort Wayne. Amber then visited in early November and was inspired to include Fort Wayne in the annual list.

Visit Fort Wayne works to secure travel media for our destination by hosting writers on visits to our city, sharing unique story ideas with them, and assisting with information and photo requests for the purpose of building national awareness of Fort Wayne as a visitor destination.

This great article highlights Fort Wayne’s growth and new destination defining neighborhoods.

“Today, it’s [The Landing] the epicenter of a riverfront revitalization project incorporating public art, shops, a coffee roaster, brewery, and a half dozen new restaurants. There’s a young, new energy and plenty to eat and drink in what’s become Fort Wayne’s new food district.”

Congratulations to our partners who were also featured in this wonderful article.