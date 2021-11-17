I&M, stakeholders reach rate settlement agreement

Indiana Michigan Power said today it has filed a rate settlement agreement with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission that will reduce base rates for Hoosier residential customers while enhancing reliability.

Residential customers will see a reduction of about 5% in base rates in two phases, and beginning in January 2023 those base rates will no longer include costs for Rockport Unit 2, the Fort Wayne-based utility said in a statement.

I&M said it would invest more than $350 million in improvements to the electric distribution system.

The utility and nine groups representing various customer interests agreed to the terms of the settlement agreement, which is subject to IURC approval.

“Indiana Michigan Power constantly strives to serve customers with safe, reliable and affordable power,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer of I&M, in the statement. “I&M's plan will pave the way for I&M's transition to renewable energy, enhance reliability and make our service more affordable.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) and a number of other groups to reach an agreement that best serves customers by lowering their base rates while supporting I&M's program to sustain and enhance service.”

Although I&M originally requested a rate increase in rates, the company said it had the ability to decrease its base rates as a result of a separate settlement agreement reached in September, after the original rate case was filed. That agreement removes the Unit 2 portion of I&M's coal-fueled generation plant in Rockport from customer rates beginning in January 2023.

In addition to I&M and the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, other groups approving the settlement agreement were I&M Industrial Group; Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana Inc.; the City of Auburn Electric Department; the City of Muncie; Joint Municipals (collectively the City of Fort Wayne, the City of Marion, Marion Municipal Utilities and the City of South Bend); the Kroger Co.; Wabash Valley Power Association; and Walmart Inc.

The IURC is expected to conduct a hearing next month to review the settlement agreement, with a final ruling expected in 2022, the utility said.