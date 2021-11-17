November 17: Allen County COVID-19 update

Fort Wayne (November 17, 2021) – Another three Allen County residents died and 273 tested positive for COVID-19, with 115 confirmed PCR cases and 158 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 62,605 cases and 848 deaths as of this date.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 27,867 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.