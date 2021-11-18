Citilink free fares to halt Nov. 30

Citilink's free fares will end Nov. 30, officials said Wednesday. Fares will be collected beginning Dec. 1.

Citilink began offering free fares after the pandemic caused ridership to decline by more than 34% in 2020. By offering free fares, ridership has increased by 7.5% this year, a statement said. Bus passes are available at Citilink's Central Station or online at fwcitilink.com.

City, Landing land on Fodor 'Go' list

Fort Wayne and The Landing were listed on Fodor's 2022 Go List! as a place to visit, Visit Fort Wayne announced Wednesday.

The travel company included Fort Wayne on its list, giving a particular shout out to downtown's efforts to revitalize The Landing with public art, shops, restaurants, coffee roaster and brewery, making it “Fort Wayne's new food district,” Fodor's said in the article.

The article also highlights Fort Wayne's growth and new destination defining neighborhoods.