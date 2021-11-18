County Council approves $1.3 million request for sheriff

Allen County Council approved a $1.3 million request today for the sheriff's department after a heated discussion.

The $1,324,469 request will go toward costs for utilities, food and a contractual agreement with the Quality Correctional Care, which provides nursing services for the Allen County Jail.

Sheriff David Gladieaux said costs regarding food services have risen during the pandemic, as have utility rates. He requested $190,000 for food costs and $150,000 for utilities to get the department to the end of the year.

About $985,000 of the request is for a contractual mistake with the medical contractor. Because of an error, QCC has already billed the department for January and February, despite the department not having those funds until 2022.

Deputy Chief Gary Grant said a series of verbal agreements were made with the contractor in the past that have now been corrected with a formal agreement.

“The contract was not done properly,” he said. “We need to fix this. We know we need to fix this.”

The request was approved with Councilman Ken Fries, who is also a former sheriff, in opposition.