ABUS recalls ABUS MountZ youth helmets due to the recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to ABUS's Recall Administrator, Sedgwick, free of charge, for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Sedgwick toll-free at 877-643-8415 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or email at abus8077@sedgwick.com or online at https://mobil.abus.com/usa scroll down and click “Read More” on the main page or at: https://mobil.abus.com/usa/on-road/Bike-helmets/Voluntary-Recall.

This recall involves the ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth medium sized helmets with about a 21 inch circumference and attached chin strap. The recalled helmets were sold in velvet black and polar white colors. “ABUS” is printed on the left side, front and back of the helmets. The model ACM (MountZ) with the manufactured date of March 2020 or October 2020, is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.

The helmets were sold at independent bike shops nationwide from April 2020 through October 2021 for about $80.