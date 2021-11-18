Hanna Andersson recalls Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Sets due to the snaps on the long sleeve top can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set and contact Hanna Andersson for a full refund. Hanna Andersson will be providing postage-paid labeling to consumers for the return of the product for a full refund. Hanna Andersson is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers can contact Hanna Andersson Customer Care Center at 800-222-0544 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT daily, email at help@hannaandersson.com or online at www.hannaandersson.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or at: www.hannaandersson.com/product-recall.

This recall involves the Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set, the style number 66938 is written on the main label at the neck of the top. Metal snaps are located at the crotch of the top. It's a 100% cotton long-sleeve top and pant set sold in Petal Pink with a pink floral pattern; Golden Hour with black and white polka dots and gold trim; and Navy Blue with a green turtle print and navy trim. The set comes in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years and Euro sizes 50-90.

Hanna Andersson has received one reported incident of the snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported. No incidents of children putting snaps in their mouths or injuries have been reported.

The sets were sold exclusively online at www.hannaandersson.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $46.