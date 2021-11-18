Silver Alert declared for missing Mishawaka woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Mishawaka woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance.

Endyanna Jennings, 20, is non-verbal, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Jennings is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes, state police said. She was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Mishawaka, wearing a gray coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Jennings is asked to call 911 or the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.