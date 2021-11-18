BBB warns about suspicious investment letters

The Better Business Bureau serving northern Indiana is warning residents about suspicious investment letters.

A Fort Wayne resident recently received a letter from Vanguard even though the resident never opened an account with the investment company, the BBB said in a statement today.

Other consumers have received a letter or multiple letters with incorrect personal information, the statement said.

It said the BBB has been in contact with Vanguard, and the company is advising consumers to email fraud@vanguard.com to report anything that looks suspicious.