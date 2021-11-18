Experience Santa at the Embassy

Santa will be available during three events at the Embassy Theatre this holiday season beginning with the annual Festival of Trees next Wednesday.

Visitors can stop by Santa Land for a photo with Santa, during the 37th annual Festival of Trees, the Embassy said today.

Breakfast with Santa is scheduled for Nov. 26 to 28. The event includes a private tour of the Festival of Trees beginning at 8:30 a.m., with breakfast following. Tickets for the breakfast are available by phone at 206-424-5665 or for purchase at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre. Advance tickets are required, the Embassy said; no online tickets will be available.

Visitors can also enjoy cookies with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. or Sunday, Dec. 5 at 11:30 a.m. Tickets for the cookie event can also be purchased online at fwembassytheatre.org or at ticketmaster.com.