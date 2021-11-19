Mad Ant named to Team USA roster for World Cup qualifying

The Mad Ants’ Justin Anderson was named to the 12-player Team USA roster as it tries to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Anderson is averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Mad Ants (3-1).

Team USA will train Friday to Thursday at the University of Houston and participate in the first competition window, to be played in Chihuahua, Mexico. It will face Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29.

Former NBA head coach Jim Boylen is coaching Team USA.

Former Mad Ants Brian Bowen II, Josh Gray and Orlando Johnson are part of the team, too.