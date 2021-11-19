1 dead in Williams County, Ohio, crash

A Montpelier, Ohio, man died today when he was struck while adding gas to his disabled vehicle on Ohio 107 in Williams County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said today.

Nathan A. Gamble, 33, was struck about 6:20 a.m. by a westbound Dodge Dakota being driven by an Edon, Ohio, man, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.

Gamble died at the scene, the statement said. The other driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.