Friday, November 19, 2021 11:42 am
DeKalb reports 303 new novel coronavirus cases, 1 new death, in last week
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 303 new COVID-19 cases and one new death among county residents during the last week.
This brings the county's totals to 7,214 cases and 87 deaths, the health department said in a statement.
Two hundred ten of the new cases were in patients 50 or younger, the statement said. It said the patient who died was older than 50.
