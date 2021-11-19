State jobless rate falls to 3.3% in October

Indiana’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% in October, down from a revised 3.5% in September, the Department of Workforce Development said today.

The state's labor force had a net decrease of 9,183 from the previous month, the result of a decrease of 7,030 unemployed residents and a decrease of 2,153 employed residence, the department said in a statement.

Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.33 million, and the state’s 62.7% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.6%, the statement said.

It said private-sector employment has increased by 66,000 during the year and increased by 14,600 from the previous month.

The monthly increase is primarily because of gains in the Manufacturing and the Trade, Transportation and Utilities sectors. Gains were offset by losses in the Private Education and Health Services sector and the All Other sector, which includes Mining, Logging, Information and other services except Public Administration.

Total private employment stands at 2,670,500, which is 70,000 below the December 2019 peak, the statement said.