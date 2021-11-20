Late night laughs

Surrender

“Steve Bannon might finally face justice and, if he goes to prison, take a shower.” – Stephen Colbert

“And like any innocent person, Trump told his people not to cooperate with law enforcement at all. So Bannon defied a congressional subpoena to testify, and this morning, he turned himself in, arriving at an FBI office looking like he'd already served 10 years in prison.” – Trevor Noah

“Also, it really undercuts your attempt at defiance and bravado when there's a guy right behind you holding up a sign that says 'Coup plotter.' ” – Seth Meyers

“Bannon, though, already has a plan if he does get sent to prison. His first day there he is just going to go up to the biggest, meanest, worst guy in the entire yard and help him get elected president in 2024.” – James Corden

Capitol missteps

Jacob Chansley, “the QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“That's nearly three and a half years, so with good behavior, he could be out in time to storm the Capitol in 2024.” – Stephen Colbert

“He apologized for storming the Capitol and said he often looks in the mirror and tells himself, 'You really messed up, royally.' Maybe if he'd taken a look in the mirror sooner, he would have noticed he had a dead raccoon on his head.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Right now, he's trying to use an antler to lift the keys off a guard's belt.”– Jimmy Fallon

Infrastructure week!

“Yesterday, President Biden signed his bipartisan infrastructure bill into law, and to tell everyone about it today, he kicked off a road show to showcase the benefits of the bill. It's like 'The Antiques Road Show' if the road was the antique.” – Stephen Colbert

“And, guys, why do they have to sign the bill in public? I mean, I know this is important legislation, but as a spectator sport, it's pretty boring. Where's the drama? 'Ooh, maybe the pen will run out of ink!'

“Also, why are they even having a bill-signing celebration? Passing laws is their job. Nobody else gets to do that at their job. Like, after you make photocopies for your boss at the office, you don't get to pose for pictures while shaking hands: [imitating boss] 'I didn't think you could get it double-sided. Well done, Billy, well done.' ” – Trevor Noah

“During the signing ceremony yesterday for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, President Biden twice referred to Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema as 'Kristen.' And that's the worst thing you can call her besides a Democrat – she hates that.” – Seth Meyers