Rescue Mission plans to serve more than 4,000 meals on Thanksgiving

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission said today it plans to serve more than 4,000 Thanksgiving meals between 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday.

The free carry-out meals will be available at the rescue mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., the organization said in a statement. It said there will be a limit of four meals per person, and masks are required to enter the building.

“With significant barriers preventing access to healthy food, families facing poverty and homelessness remain at risk for experiencing long-term food insecurity,’ said the Rev. Donovan Coley, the rescue mission's senior pastor and CEO, in the statement. “Our goal is to serve as many in the community as possible. We are able to accomplish this with the incredible generosity from our supporters.”

Nearly 100 volunteers prepared turkeys for distribution from Nov. 8 to Friday, Coley said. On the menu this year is turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing and desserts.

The rescue mission said its holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts and the assistance of volunteers. It thanked AG Rentals and Management "and the many other sponsors and donors for their gifts."