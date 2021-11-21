Terry Taylor continued his strong season with a team-leading 20 points and six rebounds, but his Mad Ants lost 114-102 to the Wisconsin Herd in front of 1,234 fans at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Taylor, a rookie out of Austin Peay, is averaging 18.5 points and 13.8 rebounds for the Mad Ants (3-3). Another rookie, Duane Washington Jr. out of Ohio State, on a two-way contract with the NBA’s Indiana pacers, scored 19 points and is averaging 21.2 for the Mad Ants.

Keifer Sykes and Bennie Boatwright added 15 points apiece Sunday.

Wisconsin (5-0), which swept back-to-back games against the Mad Ants, was paced by Sandro Mamukelashvili’s 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mad Ants were without Justin Anderson, who left after Thursday’s 111-108 loss to Wisconsin – Anderson had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists – to join Team USA as it tries to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Mad Ants are off until Dec. 3 when they play the Sioux Falls Skyforce (1-3) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.