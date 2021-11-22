Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Chewy, about a year-old, is a male domesticated rat. Rats are smart and clean animals, and they make great pets. Rat adoption fees are $25. Call 427-5502 to meet Chewy. Humane Fort Wayne Pip is a 5-year-old neutered domestic shorthair mix. Pip is one special cat that will fit in with just about any family. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 to meet Pip. Humane Fort Wayne Barone is a neutered 7-year-old Anatolian shepherd mix. He’s a giant teddy bear with a huge heart. To meet Barone, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454. Previous Next Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment