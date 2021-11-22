Juvenile critical after apartment shooting

A young male has life-threatening injuries from being shot Monday after answering a knock at an apartment door.



Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment of the 5900 block of Bunt Drive around 5:30 p.m. They found a juvenile boy suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a city police news release.



The boy was taken to a local hospital, which has listed the victim as having life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspects knocked on the door and shot the victim after he answered it, the news release said.



Fort Wayne police didn't have any immediate information on a possible suspect or suspects, nor a description, as of 8 p.m. Monday. The agency asked that anyone with information about the incident call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201.



