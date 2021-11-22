One-day session, vaccine-mandate restriction questioned

INDIANAPOLIS -- The rare and hastily called one-day legislative session Republicans announced Saturday is drawing negative reviews while Gov. Eric Holcomb also has questions about language lawmakers sprung on him.

The Nov. 29 meeting's primary purpose is being positioned as a way to end the public health emergency called by Holcomb by putting three administrative changes into law that would still allow the state to collect millions in additional federal dollars.

But GOP leadership in the House and Senate inserted new language that would severely restrict vaccine mandates by Indiana businesses as well as schools and universities.

"Why are we rushing this through?" asked House Democrat Leader Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, of Fort Wayne. "I’m not very happy with the process at all."

He said the three items related to the public health emergency could be handled when legislators return in January -- noting Holcomb has renewed the order more than a dozen times and one more isn’t a reason to suspend rules and act in November.

The current order expires at the end of the month.

GiaQuinta also said the employer language is brand new and hasn’t been vetted at all.

"There are a lot of questions and confusion. These things should be vetted thoroughly," he said. "We are going to be back in a few weeks."

Only 10 days will pass between when the never-before-considered language was made public on Saturday and final passage on Nov. 29 -- most of that over a major holiday.

A public hearing before the House and Senate Rules Committees will occur Tuesday even though a bill hasn’t been filed -- only a draft posted to the General Assembly website. Two-thirds of the members of the chambers will be needed to suspend a rule in the Indiana Constitution calling for bills to be heard on at least three separate days.

Republicans have those numbers -- if everyone shows up.

Holcomb has said repeatedly for months that businesses should be able to decide whether to mandate vaccines for their employees. Some have in Indiana -- such as IU Health and Eli Lilly and Co.

But the language being proposed would hamper -- and effectively block -- those mandates.

Holcomb focused Monday on the three items in the bill he is seeking while saying he will discuss the vaccine language with lawmakers.

“This is the very beginning of the process. I understand this is atypical because it's such an accelerated process. Hopefully driven by the collective agreement that we all want to sunset, or end the emergency order, as soon as possible,” he said.

“And so here we are at the very beginning of the discussions. I'm happy my three things are included. I want to follow up on some additional items that they included."

Holcomb hopes Hoosiers show up and express their concerns at the hearing, as he will be doing privately.

He would not say whether he would veto a bill if the employer language remains.

