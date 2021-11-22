Fort Wayne-area jobless rate 2.4% in October

Nearly 5,120 workers in Allen, Wells and Whitley counties were jobless last month, resulting in 2.4% unemployment, figures released today show.

But the October rate was less than half the 5.0% who couldn't find jobs the same month a year ago, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development data indicates.

Allen, Wells and Whitley comprise the Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area, in which 213,883 workers were active in the labor force last month. That's down from the 217,862 employed in October 2020, just more than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, the metro area had a 2.7% jobless rate. But the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says the most accurate comparisons are the same month from year to year because of seasonal events including changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules.

The preliminary data released today also showed Indiana's overall jobless rate at 2.5% for October. If seasonally adjusted, though, the rate would be 3.3% compared to 5.6% a year ago in October.

Howard County, which includes Kokomo, had the highest rate at 4.2%. Union County, where the county seat of Liberty is an hour west of Cincinnati, Ohio, tied with LaGrange County for the lowest -- 1.5%

