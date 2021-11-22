Police seek public's help in solving Turf Lane shooting

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving the death of 74-year-old Kenneth Behny.

Police are asking residents near Behny's home, 3633 Turf Lane, who have not checked or provided security camera footage to review it, a statement from the department said today.

Behny was found unresponsive inside his home on Nov. 8, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Allen County coroner's office ruled he died from a gunshot wound to the head and declared his death the 36th homicide of 2021 in the county.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department's detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-461-7867.