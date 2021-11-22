From AP's Not Real News: Woman was removed from hockey game for her actions, not her shirt

CLAIM: A video shows that a spectator was removed from a Wichita Thunder hockey game because she was wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the text “Let’s Go Brandon.”

THE FACTS: The woman was escorted out of the arena because she continued to use inappropriate language and gestures after multiple warnings, not because of the message on her clothing, the Wichita Thunder hockey team said in a Nov. 8 statement. In a video clip that circulated online, the woman is dressed in a gray sweatshirt featuring the message “Let’s Go Brandon,” a coded phrase that has become a rallying cry for some critics of President Joe Biden. The video shows the woman talking with security officials at Wichita’s InTrust Bank Arena before they escort her from her seat and toward the arena’s exit during a home game Nov. 5. “Woman getting kicked for wearing ‘let’s go Brandon’ shirt,” reads text overlaid on the video. However, this caption misrepresents what actually happened. “This individual was removed by arena security after multiple warnings, because she was using extremely profane language and gestures toward our staff and those around her,” the Wichita Thunder's statement said. “She clearly was not kicked out because of her sweatshirt as the rest of her party, also wearing the same sweatshirts, were not removed and remained at the game until its conclusion.” The team’s statement added that it aims to create a “family-friendly environment” and removes individuals who do not follow the guidelines of the arena and the ECHL, the AA level professional league to which the team belongs. — Ali Swenson