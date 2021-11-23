Final touches for Festival of Trees

ABOVE: Barbara Solee of Fort Wayne decorates a tree sponsored by Whittle Counseling titled “Berry Christmas 2 U” on Monday at Embassy Theatre in preparation for the 2021 Festival of Trees. The event runs from Wednesday through Dec. 1.
RIGHT: Macenzie Ritchie of Huntertown adjusts the star placement for the Do It Best tree’s “Star of Wonder, Star of Night.” The annual event, founded in 1984, includes 70 decorated trees, visits with Santa, and pipe organ, youth choir and dance group performances. For more information, go to www.fwembassytheatre.org.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
