EACS superintendent's pay could hit $188,000 in 2023

The East Allen County Schools board is ready to give Superintendent Marilyn Hissong a raise.



None of the members objected during a special meeting tonight to boost Hissong's salary to $174,000 effective July 1, 2021.



This is an increase of $11,200 from the most recent salary the EACS website lists for her.



Annual $7,000 raises are proposed for the contract's next two years, bringing the Hissong's salary to $181,000 beginning July 1, 2022, and to $188,000 beginning July 1, 2023.



Board member Ron Turpin said he compared superintendent salaries from similarly sized districts, noting a desire to offer pay that's neither on the low end or high end.



"This puts us in a competitive range for the superintendent's role and is warranted for the size of the district, the tenure of the occupant and the work that person's doing," Turpin said. "I'm very comfortable with this package with that in mind."



Tim Hines, board vice president, said it can be difficult to get an apples-to-apples comparison with other districts but agreed with Turpin.



"In general," Hines said, "what we are proposing here is very valid and can be justified very easy."



The board is expected to vote on the contract Dec. 7.



