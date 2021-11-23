Baby returned after suspect stole vehicle

Police are searching for vehicle that was stolen with a baby inside.

The 8-month-old boy was returned to his parents Monday night, police said, but the vehicle is still missing.

Fort Wayne police said a woman left her car running when she went into a Phillips 66 on Broadway about 8:15 p.m. Her child was still inside the car.

When she returned, the car was gone – with her child inside.

About a half hour later, a man came to the Speedway convenience store at Sherman Boulevard and Margaret Avenue to pick up his wife who worked there. When he arrived, he brought in a baby and said someone had just dropped the child off at the back of the store, according to police.

Police said Tuesday they're still looking for the stolen vehicle, described as a 2007 black Ford Fusion that likely has a few dents because the person inside hit a few poles.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

