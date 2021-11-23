Allen County health officials warn of new COVID surge

With Thanksgiving gatherings on the agenda this week, Allen County's top health official is cautioning residents about a new COVID-19 surge.

"Our current average daily case rate is 273, which is the highest number we've seen since January," Dr. Matthew Sutter, health commissioner, said in a statement.

Hospitals in Allen County also are seeing spikes in admissions.

"Recently, Parkview Health has seen a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and emergency room visits related to COVID-19," said Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Parkview's chief quality and safety officer.

In northeast Indiana, about 20% of intensive care unit beds are taken up by COVID-19 patients, compared to 18% statewide.

Officials urge residents to continue to practice precautionary measures, including masking, keeping six feet apart and washing hands frequently.

