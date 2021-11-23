Thunderbirds to headline 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be headlining the 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show, organizers announced today.

General admission for the event is free. Tickets are on sale beginning today for premium seats.

The June 4 and 5, 2022, show will include a Fort Wayne Blacksnakes combat search and rescue demo, a F-100 Super Sabre and more, a statement from the organization said.

For more information, go to www.FWAirShow.com.