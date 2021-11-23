The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Local brewery to open flagship at Electric Works

Chapman's Brewing Co. will be opening a flagship brewery and taproom inside Electric Works, the company said today. The location will become the new headquarters for the company.

The taproom will offer family friendly dining and retail space with ingredients and equipment for home brewers, a statement said.

The location is scheduled to open in fall 2022.

 

