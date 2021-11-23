Opioid disorder target of app

McMillen Health is offering an app to organizations that serve pregnant or recently pregnant women with opioid use disorder (OUD) and their babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) in Allen County.

Indiana's rate of NAS is about 30% higher than the national average – 15.7% of all Indiana babies test positive for opioids, and opioid use rates continue to skyrocket. Agencies can contact McMillen Health for promotional kits to share the recently launched Healthy Tomorrow app. It is available through Apple and Google Play at no cost. For more information and a link to the community report, go to mcmillenhealth.org/healthy-tomorrow.

Any organization serving pregnant or recently pregnant women with OUD and their babies with NAS in Allen County can contact Megan Wilkinson, McMillen Health director of curriculum development, at 260-456-4511, ext. 331, or mwilkinson@mcmillenhealth.org to receive a promotional kit about the app.