Wednesday, November 24, 2021 2:20 pm
Sewer work to close section of South Maplecrest Road in New Haven
The Journal Gazette
South Maplecrest Road in New Haven will be closed between Indiana 930 and Moeller Road for private sanitary sewer work, beginning Monday.
The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. Dec. 1, New Haven said in a statement.
A detour has been posted for southbound traffic using Indiana 930, Meyer Road and Moeller Road, to South Maplecrest. Northbound traffic can follow Moeller Road west to Meyer Road.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story