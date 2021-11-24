Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:15 pm
Verbatim: Gov. Holcomb issues statement about extending the public health emergency
The following was released on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021:
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today offered the following statement.
“Last week I made clear what would be necessary to responsibly allow the state public health emergency to expire. However, following the announcement that the General Assembly will not return on Monday, Nov. 29, I plan to extend the state public health emergency and the executive order next week for another 30 days to preserve the necessary provisions. I will continue to work closely with Speaker Huston and Senator Bray as we move into next legislative session.”
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Verbatim: Huntington County Prosecuting Attorney concludes investigation at Churubusco Jr/Sr High School
- Verbatim: November 24: Allen County COVID-19 Update
- Verbatim: November 23: Allen County COVID-19 Update
- Verbatim: Smith-Green responds to junior-high locker-room incident
- Verbatim: McMillen Health Offers Healthy Tomorrow App to Women with Opioid Use Disorder