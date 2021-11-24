Verbatim: Gov. Holcomb issues statement about extending the public health emergency

The following was released on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today offered the following statement.

“Last week I made clear what would be necessary to responsibly allow the state public health emergency to expire. However, following the announcement that the General Assembly will not return on Monday, Nov. 29, I plan to extend the state public health emergency and the executive order next week for another 30 days to preserve the necessary provisions. I will continue to work closely with Speaker Huston and Senator Bray as we move into next legislative session.”