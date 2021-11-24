Prosecutor: Alleged Churubusco offenses weren't felonies

None of the alleged acts committed in a Churubusco Junior-Senior High School locker room last month were felony offenses, a special prosecutor said today.

Huntington County Prosecutor Jeremy Nix said all of the individuals involved were juveniles who have been referred to juvenile authorities.

All juvenile court records are confidential unless they involve murder, felony offenses or multiple, unrelated misdemeanors. None of those exceptions apply to the Churubusco investigation, said Nix, who was appointed special prosecutor last week.

The incident allegedly involved juvenile boys and occurred in the junior high school football locker room Oct. 12, Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post said last month. The report included students being urinated on and sodomized.

The Smith Green Community Schools Board issued a statement Monday saying accusations of sexual assault were unfounded.

The school board said it asked two retired superintendents from outside the area to review the processes of the investigation and discipline. Superintendent Daniel Hile was not involved in the investigation.

The school board said it remains confident in Hile's ability to continue leading the school district, and a committee will review policies involving students and bullying.

jchapman@jg.net