State police investigating officer-involved shooting

Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wabash Tuesday night.

In a statement, state police at Peru said around 8:30 p.m., the Wabash County sheriff's department and Wabash police were serving a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation at an apartment in the 300 block of West Maple Street.

A deputy entering the home of an unidentified 51-year-old man believed he saw the man holding a handgun, the statement said. It said the deputy fired at least one shot from his department-issued handgun, hitting the 51-year-old man.

The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition is unknown. No one else was injured.